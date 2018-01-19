LINE

CPC stresses Constitution in state governance

The Communist Party of China (CPC) stressed the important role of the Constitution in state governance and pledged to guarantee its implementation, according to a communique issued Friday.

"Efforts to adhere to the rule of law should give priority to the rule of Constitution. Efforts to adhere to the governing by law should put the governing in line with the Constitution in the first place," according to the communique issued after the second plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was held in Beijing Thursday and Friday.

The CPC has adopted a series of forceful measures to strengthen the implementation of the Constitution and the oversight to ensure compliance with the Constitution, according to the document.

　　

