Politics

Anti-Constitutional behavior to be addressed: CPC communique

2018-01-19 Xinhua
The second plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presided over by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, is held in Beijing, capital of China, from Jan. 18 to 19. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has stressed that any act against the country's Constitution will be dealt with according to law.

According to a communique issued Friday after the two-day second plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, "all anti-Constitutional behavior shall be corrected, without fail."

At the meeting, a proposal from the CPC Central Committee on the revision to the Constitution was adopted.

"No organization or individual has the power to overstep the Constitution or the law," the communique said. "No one is allowed in any way to override the law with his or her own orders, place his or her authority above the law, violate the law for personal gain, or abuse the law."

The life and authority of the Constitution, according to the communique, lie in its enforcement.

It is essential to take the exercise to amend the Constitution as an opportunity to advance the law-based governance, the communique said.

All people, state organs, armed forces, political parties, civil groups, public institutions and companies should take the Constitution as their fundamental guide to activities.

"People at every level of public office, especially leading officials, should excerise power and work according to the Constitution and the law and subject themselves to supervision of the people," the communique stressed.

　　

