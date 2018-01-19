CPC leadership stresses national supervision system reform

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Friday stressed efforts to establish a national supervision system to ensure that supervision covers everyone working in the public sector who exercises public power.

"The reform of the national supervision system is a significant political system reform that affects the whole landscape and a major decision to strengthen the self-supervision of the Party and the state," said a communique issued after the second plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was held in Beijing Thursday and Friday.

A proposal from the CPC Central Committee on the revision to the Constitution was adopted at the meeting.