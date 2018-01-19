Li, Juncker congratulate on opening of China-EU Tourism Year

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker sent congratulatory messages to the opening ceremony of the China-European Union (EU) Tourism Year, which was held in Venice, Italy on Friday.

In his message, Li said China and Europe are located at the two ends of the ancient Silk Road, and have a long history of dialogue between civilizations.

Today, China and Europe are making efforts to develop partnerships of peace, growth, reform and civilization, and to comprehensively implement the China-EU 2020 Strategic Agenda for Cooperation, he said.

He said the two sides are also working jointly to dock the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative with Europe's development strategy, adding that bilateral relations are now enjoying new development opportunities.

Tourism is not only an important bridge to conduct civilization exchanges and promote people-to-people friendship, but also an emerging industry to boost economic growth, Li noted, saying China and Europe are rich in tourism resources and have a broad prospect for cooperation.

Li expressed the hope that the two sides will take the China-EU Tourism Year as an opportunity to actively expand cooperation in tourism and personnel exchanges, promote a dialogue between civilizations and people-to-people bonds, and push forward common development and the mutually beneficial and win-win situation to inject fresh momentum into the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership in a new era.