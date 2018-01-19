Police repatriate 3,866 fugitives suspected of economic crimes

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences issues a report on combating corruption and upholding integrity on Jan 19, 2018. (Photo/chinadaily.com.cn)

Chinese police have brought back 3,866 fugitives suspected of economic crimes, including 756 corrupt officials, to face trial from more than 90 countries and regions, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said on Friday.

In addition, the police have recovered 9.62 billion yuan ($1.49 billion) since March 2015, when the country established a central authorized office to direct and coordinate with other sectors and initiated operation Skynet to target corrupt fugitives and confiscate their illicit assets.

"A large number of Chinese corrupt officials are still at large abroad. We will broaden law enforcement cooperation with relevant countries and repatriate them to receive punishment," a report on combating corruption and upholding integrity issued by the academy said on Friday.

According to the report, China will use more transparent means to combat corruption and reward people at home and abroad to report graft leads. Anti-graft agencies will use WeChat and apps to publicize information about fugitives, and use timely updates to help curb such crimes.

Moreover, China will beef up law enforcement cooperation with Western countries and work closely with them to arrest and repatriate fugitives, and recover ill-gotten assets.

Recently, many corrupt officials have fled overseas to avoid punishment, taking advantage of differences in extradition treaties and laws.

Since April 2015, when Interpol issued red notices for the 100 most-wanted Chinese corrupt officials, 51 have returned to face justice and 49 are still abroad.