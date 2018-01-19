China launches 2 remote sensing satellites

China launched two high-resolution optical remote sensing satellites into a preset orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:12 p.m. Friday Beijing Time.

The two commercial satellites, Jilin-1 Video 07 and 08, were independently developed by Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co. Ltd., and will provide remote sensing data and products for government and industry users in conjunction with the eight previously launched Jilin-1 satellites.

In October 2015, four Jilin-1 commercial satellites were sent into space. In January 2017, Jilin-1 Video 03 was launched, and Jilin-1 Video 04, 05, and 06 were put into predetermined orbits in November last year.

Friday marked the fourth launch for the Jilin-1 satellite family and the satellites were carried by a Long March-11 rocket. This was the 264th mission of the Long March rocket series.

It was also the 100th aerospace launch mission carried out by the Jiuquan center. Established in 1958, the center was China's first comprehensive space launch center and the only manned space launch center.