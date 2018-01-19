LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese justice minister stresses CPC leadership of lawyers

1
2018-01-19 15:58Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's Minister of Justice Zhang Jun has underscored the importance of the Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership of lawyers, calling it the "soul of the country's legal system."

Zhang's remarks were made at a recent forum for lawyers and published in Friday's edition of the People's Daily, the flagship newspaper of the CPC.

Strengthening Party leadership of the work of lawyers is by no means just a slogan, nor a matter of expediency, Zhang said, adding that it fully accords with the national conditions and is an arrangement of the political system concerning the long-term development of the role of lawyers.

Zhang said the 19th CPC National Congress set the direction for reform and development of the role of lawyers. The report adopted at the congress stated that "the Party exercises overall leadership over all areas of endeavor in every part of the country."

The minister asked lawyers to closely study the report and thoroughly understand it.

Zhang said that Party leadership is the most fundamental nature of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the basic guarantee for socialist rule of law.

In this regard, strengthening Party building among lawyers is "the core part and fundamental measure" in deepening reform of the legal system, the minister said.

If this issue cannot be resolved, it will be inevitable that lawyers are influenced by Western legal systems, he said.

"We must adhere to Party leadership so as to develop the role of lawyers and strengthen self discipline among lawyers," Zhang said.

In August 2017, China had more than 330,000 lawyers and over 26,000 law firms.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.