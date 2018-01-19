LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Shanghai extends legal aid to foreign suspects

1
2018-01-19 15:16Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Shanghai has promised to extend legal aid to foreign suspects, local justice authorities said.

In 2017, legal aid was provided to foreign suspects in 119 criminal cases, up 19 percent from the previous year, said Zhang Ming, deputy director of Shanghai Legal Aid Center.

Most foreigners who received aid were suspected of theft, fraud and drug trafficking, Zhang said.

Starting last October, China launched a pilot program to ensure all criminal defendants have access to defense lawyers for their trials. The program has been carried out in Shanghai, Beijing, Zhejiang, Anhui, Henan, Guangdong, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

On Dec. 29 last year, Shanghai published a regulation on how to carry out the pilot program. According to the regulation, if criminal suspects do not hire their own attorneys, legal aid lawyers will be provided to them. Interpreters will be also provided to the suspects.

At present, a defense lawyer is only mandatory for juveniles and defendants with certain physical or mental disabilities, or in cases in which defendants face life imprisonment or the death penalty.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.