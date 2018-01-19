Chinese paddlers excel at ITTF World Tour in Hungary

Chinese table tennis players have been on top on the third day of the ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open on Thursday. Four Chinese men and five women played excellent table tennis to advance into the final 16 of the tournament.

In the men's singles event, four Chinese athletes made it to the final 16. Fan Zhendong secured a 4-0 victory over Xue Fei. Xu Chenhao beat Egyptian paddler Omar Assar 4-0. Liu Dingshuo beat Emmanuel Lebesson 4-0 and Wang Chuqin beat Germany's Ricardo Walther 4-1.

In the women's singles, five Chinese paddlers made it to the final 16. Chen Meng beat Russia's Olga Vorobeva 4-1. He Zhuojia triumphed 4-0 over Matilda Ekholm from Sweden and Wang Manyu beat Romania's Adina Diaconu 4-0. Chen Xingtong beat Poland's Li Qian 4-0 and Sun Yingsha ousted Hungary's favorite Georgina Pota 4-0.

In the men's doubles, the Chinese duo Fan Zhendong and Yu Ziyang made it to the quarterfinals, after they beat Lam Siu Hang and Ng Pak Nam 3-0.

In the Women's doubles, two Chinese duos made it to the quarterfinals. Chen Xingtong and Sun Yingsha beat the Swedish team of Linda Bergstrom and Jennifer Jonsson 3-1, while Chen Ke and Wang Manyu triumphed 3-0 over German duo Nina Mittelham and Sabine Winter.