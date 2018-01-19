Chinese investors make up 70% of European clubs' foreign takeovers

The latest UEFA European Club Footballing Landscape report has shown that more than 70 percent of all foreign takeovers in Europe's top 15 leagues involved Chinese investors.

The report said in the last two years, these investors acquired a total of 10 clubs in the top leagues in England, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, as well as in England's second-division Championship.

Some of the most noticeable Chinese takeovers include a consortium of Chinese investors buying AC Milan for 740 million euros, the acquisition of Inter Milan for 270 million euros by retail giant Suning Commerce, and a Shanghai sports development company becoming the controlling shareholder of West Brom.

Chinese football had experienced a worldwide acquisition and spending spree as the county steps up efforts to improve its football strength on an international level.

Since 2016, the Chinese Super League has become the world's biggest spending football league for two years in a row as it tries to attract star players from some of the world's strongest clubs.

Alex Teixeira joined Jiangsu Suning for 50 million euros, the most expensive transfer deal worldwide during the 2016 winter transfer window.

Last year, Shanghai SIPG spent 60 million euros on Chelsea's Brazilian player Oscar, making him the most expensive in CSL history.

Some of the world's top coaches such as Luis Felipe Scolari and Marcello Lippi have also taken up jobs in China.

Things have slowly cooled down after the Chinese Football Association introduced new rules last season to regulate the domestic leagues.

Chinese Super League clubs now can only name three foreign players for each match instead of five, and will have to pay a "transfer tax" if they spend more than the stipulated amount on a player.

No high-profile transfers have been made in China so far this winter window.