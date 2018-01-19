LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

DPRK urges U.S., S. Korea to permanently stop joint military drills

1
2018-01-19 08:15Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Thursday urged the United States and South Korea to permanently stop their joint military exercises.

The official daily Minju Joson said in an article that some days ago, the United States officially announced that it would postpone the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle joint military maneuvers this year.

"It is nothing but a cheap trick of the U.S. to delay its maneuvers, annual events, to evade from the responsibility for deliberately coiling up the situation, not interested in the detente on the Korean Peninsula," said the daily.

The article said the joint military maneuvers are "dangerous nuclear war rehearsal to invade the DPRK from A to Z."

The DPRK has long accused the joint military drills of the United States and South Korea of heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Washington and Seoul recently agreed not to conduct any joint military drill until after the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.