DPRK urges U.S., S. Korea to permanently stop joint military drills

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Thursday urged the United States and South Korea to permanently stop their joint military exercises.

The official daily Minju Joson said in an article that some days ago, the United States officially announced that it would postpone the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle joint military maneuvers this year.

"It is nothing but a cheap trick of the U.S. to delay its maneuvers, annual events, to evade from the responsibility for deliberately coiling up the situation, not interested in the detente on the Korean Peninsula," said the daily.

The article said the joint military maneuvers are "dangerous nuclear war rehearsal to invade the DPRK from A to Z."

The DPRK has long accused the joint military drills of the United States and South Korea of heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Washington and Seoul recently agreed not to conduct any joint military drill until after the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics.