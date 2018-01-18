More than 71,000 punished for frugality violations in 2017

A total of 71,644 people were punished in 2017 for violating the Party's eight-point frugality code, according to the top anti-graft body of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

They were involved in 51,008 cases, said a notice on the website of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI).

A total of 10,672 people were punished for 7,594 violations against the eight-point frugality code in December 2017.

Of the 7,594 cases, 2,187 were related to unauthorized issuing of subsidies or welfare, 1,272 were related to sending or accepting gifts or money, 1,229 were related to using public funds for banquets, and 1,144 were related to unauthorized use of official cars.

Some 57,700 people in more than 40,000 cases were punished in 2016. Discipline and supervision institutions at all levels will continue to show no tolerance for violations of the eight-point frugality code, and investigations will be intensified, said the notice.