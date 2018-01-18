LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Beijing crowned in WCBA regular season champions

1
2018-01-18 14:39Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Two-time defending WCBA (Women's Chinese Basketball Association) champion Beijing recorded 21 wins and suffered only 5 defeats in 26 rounds to take first place in the 2017-2018 WCBA regular season.

32-year old Sylvia Fowles, MVP of the 2015 WNBA Finals, played a key role for Beijing, and she averaged 20.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Shao Ting, Gao Song and Shi Xiufeng averaged 12.8, 12.5 and 12.2 points per game.

XinJiang was the runner-up with a 20-6 record. 31-year old Candace Parker, formerly of the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA, averaged 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds. Shooting guard Wang Lili averaged 18.6 points.

Shanxi took third place with a 19-7 record. 23-year-old former WNBA star Jonquel Jones, averaged 28.8 points and 18.3 rebounds. Wu Tongtong averaged 16 points per game.

Shanghai, Jiangsu, Heilongjiang, Guangdong, Zhejiang have all entered the playoffs which will start on January 24.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.