Beijing crowned in WCBA regular season champions

Two-time defending WCBA (Women's Chinese Basketball Association) champion Beijing recorded 21 wins and suffered only 5 defeats in 26 rounds to take first place in the 2017-2018 WCBA regular season.

32-year old Sylvia Fowles, MVP of the 2015 WNBA Finals, played a key role for Beijing, and she averaged 20.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Shao Ting, Gao Song and Shi Xiufeng averaged 12.8, 12.5 and 12.2 points per game.

XinJiang was the runner-up with a 20-6 record. 31-year old Candace Parker, formerly of the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA, averaged 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds. Shooting guard Wang Lili averaged 18.6 points.

Shanxi took third place with a 19-7 record. 23-year-old former WNBA star Jonquel Jones, averaged 28.8 points and 18.3 rebounds. Wu Tongtong averaged 16 points per game.

Shanghai, Jiangsu, Heilongjiang, Guangdong, Zhejiang have all entered the playoffs which will start on January 24.