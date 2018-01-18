LINE

UN Palestinian refugee agency launches crowdfunding campaign following U.S. aid cut

A Palestinian refugee child is seen at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, on Jan. 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Wissam Nassar)

The United Nations relief agency for Palestinians said Wednesday that it has launched an international crowdfunding campaign after the United States cut aid to the agency by over 50 percent.

The U.S. has decided to decrease its contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to 60 million U.S. dollars in 2018, which is much less than 364 million dollars in 2017, Sami Mshasha, spokesperson of UNRWA said.

"This decision is shocking and affects 525,000 students and millions of Palestinians refugees," he said, adding that "it could also affect regional stability."

The spokesperson also said the UNRWA services will not stop despite the U.S. aid cut, saying "we will do our best to maintain the vital services. We are already in huge deficit and we've contacted all donors from the international community to help us provide services and protection for the refugees."

The U.S. donates every year 364 million dollars to UNRWA, which was found in 1949 and provides humanitarian services and aid to around 5 million refugees living in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

　　

