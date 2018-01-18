LINE

Shanghai continues to crackdown on fireworks

2018-01-18 11:18Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Shanghai Public Security Bureau has investigated and prosecuted 76 cases of illegal firecrackers and confiscated 4,810 boxes of illegal fireworks between December 1, 2017 and January 14, 2018.

Fourteen people are presently being held under administrative detention, and 22 under criminal detention, thepaper.cn reported Tuesday. According to Shanghai police, while strengthening the publicity of new regulations against setting off fireworks in the city, they will conscientiously crack down upon anyone using or selling illegal fireworks.

Following the recent publicity, some residents voluntarily turned in their stashes of fireworks at neighborhood committees. "It is laudable that some residents can hand in their firecrackers, but discarding them directly outside is extremely dangerous as some passersby might take them," said Xue Liyong, a police officer from Hongkou branch of Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

　　

