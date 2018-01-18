LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Global warming affects fish growth in plateau area: study

1
2018-01-18 10:15Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Global warming is slowing down the growing speed of fish at the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, according to a study released by Chinese researchers.

The growing season of juvenile naked carp, a species endemic to the plateau, increased by about 17 days, from the 1970s to the year 2000, as a result of global warming, according to the study released by the Institute of Hydrobiology of Chinese Academy of Sciences.

A research team with the institute selected carp in Siling Lake, the largest plateau lake in Tibet. Tibet is on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, which is one of the most sensitive regions to climate change.

The plateau has grown wetter and warmer over the past 40 years. The warming has resulted in fast melting of glaciers and expansion of lake areas.

The research lasted around 20 years, and its findings were published in the journal Global Change Biology.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.