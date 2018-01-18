LINE

Publicity official calls for increasing fight against illegal publications

A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday called for more effective work to combat illegal publications and online pornography.

Huang Kunming, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, spoke of a positive and healthy social and cultural environment at a national teleconference.

Authorities should strengthen supervision and punish the online spread of pornographic and vulgar information and make the Internet a cleaner space, said Huang.

He called for punishing fake journalists, unauthorized news organizations and reporter stations.

Huang also stressed the importance of combatting pirated publications and copyright infringement.

Several institutions and individuals were commended for their performance in the area during the teleconference.

　　

