China, Myanmar launch joint oceanographic research

Chinese research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 03, carrying a team of scientists, arrived at Myanmar's Thilawa Port Wednesday morning to jointly conduct oceanographic research in Myanmar's waters.

Speaking at the welcoming ceremony, Qiu Yun, chief scientist of the vessel, expressed his belief that the research could contribute to better understanding on regional variations in response to climate change and support the marine ecological protection in Myanmar's waters.

A multi-disciplinary observation including physical oceanography, marine chemistry and marine biology will be carried out during the three-day winter cruise using the research vessel, he added.

Five local experts will take part in the research activities.

"We believe that relations with the Chinese government in terms of oceanographic research will be strengthened, which is an expanding area beyond politics, economics and socio-cultural relations," Dr. Zaw Minn Aung, an official from the Myanmar Foreign Ministry said.

The first visit to Myanmar by the Chinese research vessel is aimed at conducting comprehensive ocean observation in the Indian Ocean to promote prevention and reduction of natural disasters. The Indian Ocean plays a vital role in seasonal and inter-annual climate variations over South and East Asia.