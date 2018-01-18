China, Myanmar vow to promote ties, maintain peace, stability in border areas

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) meets with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou and Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission Shao Yuanming in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Jan. 17, 2018. (Xinhua/U Aung)

China and Myanmar held a new round of diplomacy and defense consultations here on Wednesday, pledging to further promote bilateral ties, keep close communication on the situation in northern Myanmar and maintain peace and stability in the border areas between the two countries.

The talks were co-chaired by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou and Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission Shao Yuanming from the Chinese side, and Minister of International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin and Commander-in-Chief of No.1 Bureau of Special Operations (Army) Tun Tun Naung from the Myanmar side.

The two sides noted that the leaders of the two countries have maintained frequent exchanges and reached important consensus on advancing all-round strategic bilateral cooperation in the new era, thus injecting new impetus into the development of bilateral ties.

While highlighting that China-Myanmar relations have been maintaining sound momentum of development, the two sides vowed to well implement the important consensus reached by their leaders and lift China-Myanmar comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new high.

They also exchanged views on the situation in northern Myanmar, and agreed that properly managing the situation in northern Myanmar and safeguarding peace and stability in the border areas are of great significance to maintaining smooth growth of the bilateral ties and promoting peace process in Myanmar.

They pledged to make good use of the current bilateral exchange mechanisms involving sectors of diplomacy, militaries and public security as well as regional governments, and continue their coordination and collaboration on the situation in northern Myanmar.

They also agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the management of the border areas and ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel as well as major cooperation projects in northern Myanmar so as to jointly uphold border peace and stability.

The Chinese officials reiterated respect for Myanmar's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as support for the Myanmar peace process, calling on all parties in Myanmar to adhere to the "Panglong Spirit" and reach consensus on ethnic unity under the framework of federal constitution.

Myanmar officials appreciated China's help in the peace process, pledging to work with China to safeguard peace and stability in the border areas so as to ensure the smooth and safe implementation of bilateral cooperation projects.

Myanmar looks forward to implementing the initiative on building the Myanmar-China economic corridor to promote the development of Myanmar's border areas, the officials said.

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing also met with the Chinese delegation respectively.

The two sides agreed to hold the next round of talks in China.