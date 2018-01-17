LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China clarifies debt obligations on spouses

1
2018-01-17 23:21Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

The Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Wednesday released a judicial interpretation ruling on debt disputes between spouses.

Debts incurred by a spouse for the family's daily needs during a marriage shall be regarded as common debts and jointly paid off by the husband and the wife, according to the judicial explanation.

"The daily needs of a family include normal expenditure on food, clothing, daily necessities, children's education and support for the elderly," said Cheng Xinwen with the SPC.

Debts incurred by a spouse for use beyond the scope of the family's daily needs shall not be regarded as common debts and shall be only paid by the debtor spouse after the divorce, unless the creditor can prove the debt has been used for the family, common production or business or incurred with mutual consent.

"The interpretation clarifies debt obligations imposed on spouses, and will protect the non-debtor spouse from being heavily indebted while having no information about the debt," Cheng said.

The judicial explanation will go into effect from January 18.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.