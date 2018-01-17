China opposes Taiwan Travel Act passed by U.S.

China resolutely opposes an act passed by the United States House of Representatives that severely violates the one-China principle, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said Wednesday.

Ma made the comments when asked about the Taiwan Travel Act, which aims to encourage mutual visits between U.S. and Taiwan officials at all levels.

"The act severely violates the one-China principle established by the three China-U.S. joint communiques," Ma said. "We also urge Taiwan not to fawn on foreign countries in case it will invite trouble."