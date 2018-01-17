Disgraced professor found working as Xiamen University librarian

A former Xiamen University professor who was dismissed for sexually harassing students has been found working at the college's South China Sea Institute as a librarian, thepaper.cn reported on Wednesday.

Wu Chunming, a former doctoral supervisor, was expelled from the Party and stripped of his teaching qualifications in October 2014.

The institute's HR department said Wu's current job does not contradict that punishment, as he does not teach or give guidance to students.

Wu was reported for "seducing" female students at Xiamen University, one of the biggest colleges in Fujian province, on July 12, 2014.

Three months later, the college said an investigation had shown Wu had had "unethical sex" with one of his students on numerous occasions, and had sexually harassed a graduate student.

However, in December 2015, the former professor was listed as a member of a specialist committee on the Neolithic age at the Chinese Academy of Science's Institute of Archaeology.