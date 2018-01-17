China detects position of sunken oil tanker Sanchi

China's Ministry of Transportation said on Wednesday that the sunken oil tanker Sanchi has been found, and an underwater robot will carry out further investigation.

A marine surveillance ship detected the sunken tanker Tuesday morning at a depth of 115 meters under the sea. No barriers were found, and waste clearance is underway, the ministry said.

The Panama-registered oil tanker Sanchi, carrying 136,000 tonnes of light crude oil from Iran, collided with the CF Crystal, a Hong Kong-registered bulk freighter, about 300 kilometers east of the Yangtze estuary on Jan. 6.

Thirty-two crew members of the tanker -- 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis -- were lost.