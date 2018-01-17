LINE

China detects position of sunken oil tanker Sanchi

1
China's Ministry of Transportation said on Wednesday that the sunken oil tanker Sanchi has been found, and an underwater robot will carry out further investigation.

A marine surveillance ship detected the sunken tanker Tuesday morning at a depth of 115 meters under the sea. No barriers were found, and waste clearance is underway, the ministry said.

The Panama-registered oil tanker Sanchi, carrying 136,000 tonnes of light crude oil from Iran, collided with the CF Crystal, a Hong Kong-registered bulk freighter, about 300 kilometers east of the Yangtze estuary on Jan. 6.

Thirty-two crew members of the tanker -- 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis -- were lost.

　　

