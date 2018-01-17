LINE

Harbin photographer faces child molestation allegations

Harbin police have detained a photographer suspected of molesting child models.

The man, identified as Li, 20, was reported to authorities on Saturday by a netizen who accused him of posting intimate photos of himself with children since July 2016.

Li's account on Sina Weibo has also been suspended for distributing obscene content, a customer services representative for the company told Beijing Youth Daily.

"We will provide related information to the police if need," the representative added.

The case is under investigation by the Nangang district public security bureau in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province.

　　

