LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Suppressing sneeze can be dangerous: study

1
2018-01-17 13:55Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

If you block your nostrils and mouth when you are about to sneeze, you may get hurt, according to a report in Monday's BMJ Case Reports.

In the case study titled "Snap, crackle and pop: when sneezing leads to crackling in the neck", a man who stifled his nose and kept his mouth shut when he was about to sneeze got his throat ruptured.

It said that he did not feel any pain immediately but later found his neck swelling.

He lost his voice afterwards and stayed in the hospital for a week.

Sometimes you may hold a sneeze out of courtesy or for fear of spreading viruses. But if you hold it back, it will go inside and cause damage to your body, according to the report.

The report warned that stopping a sneeze may cause damage to the ears.

Next time when you want to sneeze, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or sneeze in the crooks of your elbow, but do let it out.

(Sources: Agencies)

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.