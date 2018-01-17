LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese FM calls on African countries not to miss China-Africa cooperation opportunities

1
2018-01-17 12:54Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called on African countries not to miss China-Africa cooperation opportunities.

At a press conference in Sao Tome and Principe, Wang said he hoped Sino-African cooperation will not omit any African country.

Wang was in Sao Tome and Principe Tuesday in the last leg of his new year African trip. Sao Tome and Principe resumed its diplomatic relations with China about a year ago after cutting "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan.

While emphasizing there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an integral part of the Chinese territory, Wang hailed Sao Tome and Principe's right decision to restore diplomatic relations with China.

Since then, exchanges between the two countries have resumed in all fields and have brought tangible benefits to Sao Tome and Principe, the foreign minister said.

Wang said China is now speeding up its comprehensive cooperation with Africa under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative, and supports Africa's pursuit of independent development.

However, some African countries' "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan have prevented them from having normal relations with China and from joining Sino-African cooperation, he said.

Wang said he hoped no African country will miss the historic opportunities brought by a fast-developing China.

Wang said he believed that all African brothers and sisters will "stand with the Chinese people in China's cause of reunification."

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.