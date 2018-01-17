Ronaldinho retires from football

Brazil World Cup winner and two-time FIFA World Player of the Year Ronaldinho has officially retired from football, more than two years after playing his last competitive match.

The 37-year-old's brother and agent, Roberto Assis, confirmed the decision on Tuesday.

"He has stopped. It has ended," Assis said. "The decision was already made. We only needed to confirm it. He hasn't played for a long time."

Assis added that a series of tribute matches were being planned to allow fans around the world to bid farewell to the former playmaker.

"We will stage several events in Brazil, Europe and Asia and, of course, we are arranging something with the Brazilian team as well."

Ronaldinho has been without a club since parting ways with Rio de Janeiro side Fluminense in September 2015.

He has since played in several exhibition matches around the world, including appearances for Barcelona's legends team.

Ronaldinho began his career with Brazil's Gremio before spells with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan, Flamengo, Queretaro and Fluminense.

He was voted FIFA World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005, and was a member of Brazil's triumphant 2002 World Cup team.