Star duo join 2nd-tier China club

Ex-CSL strikers Muriqui, Aloisio to play in League One

China League One newcomers Meizhou Meixian Techand on Tuesday announced the singings of former Chinese Super League (CSL) star strikers Muriqui and Aloisio.

Both joined the club on free transfers.

"We believe the signings of the two strikers will improve our offense, bring more tactical choices and help the team on the pitch," the second-tier club said in an announcement. The Guangdong club finished second in the third-tier China League Two in 2017, thus earning promotion to the League One.

Both Brazilians used to be top strikers in the CSL. -Muriqui joined Guangzhou -Evergrande in 2010 from Brazilian club from Atletico Mineiro when Evergrande were still in the League One. He scored 13 goals in 14 appearances, leading -Evergrande to the second-division title and promotion to the CSL. Before leaving in July 2014, he won three consecutive CSL titles with the club, as well as the 2013 Asian Champions League trophy, scoring a total of 77 goals in 133 appearances. He was the top scorer in the CSL in 2011, as well as the top scorer in the Asian Champions League in 2013.

After leaving Evergrande, Muriqui played for Qatari club Al Sadd, Japan's FC Tokyo and Brazilian side Vasco da Gama and returned for a short spell at Evergrande in July 2017, -scoring four goals in eight league games and winning his fourth CSL title with the club.

"I am very motivated and happy with this new challenge," the 31-year-old Muriqui said in a Weibo post on Tuesday. "I will try my best to help the team on the pitch."

Fans expressed their excitement at his signing. "Thank you for staying in Guangdong," commented a fan. "You are always a hero for Evergrande, and we'll always love you."

"Glad to see you continue playing soccer in Guangdong," wrote another fan.

Aloisio joined CSL side Shandong Luneng in 2014 from Sao Paulo and was the top scorer of the CSL in 2015 with 22 goals in 28 games. He -transferred to fellow CSL side Hebei China Fortune in July 2016 and scored 20 goals in 37 games.

According to reports, the 29-year-old Aloisio will earn 9 million euros ($11 million) a year in his new club, while Muriqui is on a 4 million euro contract.

Techand fans are thrilled with the singings of the star duo.

"Muriqui and Aloisio: Our strike force is totally CSL-level," a happy fan wrote on Weibo.

"Techand are favorites to win promotion to the CSL next season," wrote another.

"Techand are apparently aiming high!" one fan commented on Dongqiudi, a famous soccer site in China. "Here come nightmares for League One defenders."

"I see another China Fortune and Tianjin Quanjian," a fan said, referring to the two clubs who spent big in the second tier and won promotion immediately to the CSL. They're still among the top teams in the CSL.