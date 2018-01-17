LINE

South China's Hainan to build public kitchens for rural teachers

2018-01-17 Xinhua

South China's Hainan Province will invest 21 million yuan (3.3 million U.S. dollars) to build public kitchens for rural schools in six pilot counties and cities, the provincial education department said Tuesday.

The project aims to attract teachers to stay at the rural schools by providing public kitchens and free cooking facilities.

Rural schools in Hainan normally have no canteens, and teachers must get their own meals.

The pilot program will build 138 new kitchens, renovate another 56 and provide cooking utensils for 212 schools, benefiting at least 2,364 teachers.

The program will start in cities or counties of Dongfang, Lingao, Ledong, Baisha, Baoting and Qiongzhong, later expanding to the whole province.

　　

