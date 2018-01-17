LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese state councilor calls for promoting China-ROK ties

1
2018-01-17 10:39Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with a delegation of Republic of Korea (ROK) lawmakers led by Park Byeong-seug, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with a delegation of Republic of Korea (ROK) lawmakers led by Park Byeong-seug, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) should implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the sustained development of bilateral ties, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi said Tuesday.

Yang made the remarks in Beijing during a meeting with a delegation of ROK lawmakers led by Park Byeong-seug.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his ROK counterpart Moon Jae-in agreed to advance bilateral relations to ensure the long-term stability of their ties during Moon's state visit to China in December.

On the Korean Peninsula issue, Yang said that China hopes the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the ROK will improve relations, while pledging to continue making positive efforts to solve the issue through dialogue and consultations.

Park said that the ROK National Assembly and political parties in the ROK attach high importance to ties with China, and stand ready to play a positive role in developing bilateral ties and safeguarding peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.