LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Smog continues in central China

1
2018-01-17 10:36Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Severe smog continued to affect central China's Henan Province on Tuesday, spreading to five more cities in the province, according to the local environmental protection bureau.

The first round of smog to hit the province this year started last Friday and continued to affect the region this week.

As of noon Tuesday, the air quality of nine Henan cities was severely polluted and another eight cities were heavily polluted.

Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan, was among the most polluted cities in the province. Many citizens on the streets of Zhengzhou wore protection masks.

Henan has issued an orange alert for the smog since last Friday. The province is expected to see smog from Jan. 20 to 25 and from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, according to the provincial environmental protection authorities.

China has a four-tier color-coded warning system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.