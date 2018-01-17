LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Hainan blamed for failure in supervising land reclamation

1
2018-01-17 10:34Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

South China's Hainan Province was criticized Tuesday by an inspection team of the State Oceanic Administration (SOA) for its failure to supervise land reclamation and control water pollution.

Hainan's reclaimed land was mainly used for tourism and real estate, putting pressure on the marine environment, said the SOA team that carried out inspection from Aug. 22 to Sept. 21.

The inspection team said that in 2008, Hainan violated the regulations on sea area use by delegating approval power to coastal cities and counties. The misconduct was not corrected until 2015.

Hainan also failed to protect marine nature reserves at provincial level, which were poorly managed, the team said.

The province did not pay enough attention to nearshore waters with excessive discharge of waste water commonly found.

The SOA team said that the island has 543 waste water drains into the sea, but only 26 were monitored by the province's environmental authority.

Hainan was also told to submit a plan for rectification within 30 working days and a report on progress in six months.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.