LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Sichuan suspension railway being readied for commercial use

1
2018-01-17 08:10Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Sky Train, a type of suspension railway system involving the use of lithium-battery powered trains, is being developed for commercial use, according to its manufacturer in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Zhongtang Sky Railway Group, based in Chengdu, the provincial capital of Sichuan, developed the trains with state-run firms in 2016.

Over 18,000 kilometers of tests have been carried out, said Tang Tong, chairman of the company.

According to Tang, his company is compiling technical standards and working toward commercial use in the future.

On Monday, a delegation from Cambodia visited Chengdu. Seang Bunleang, a member of the delegation, said they hoped that the new mode of transport could be brought to Phenom Penh, the Cambodian capital.

Tang said he is working with Cambodian partners on exporting the suspension rail system. Business people from other countries including the United States and Italy have also showed great interest or intent of cooperation in the project.

Sky Train, which is operated five meters above the ground, can run at speeds up to 65 kilometers per hour. It is considered as a good option of transport capable of helping address traffic jam and pollution at scenic areas.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.