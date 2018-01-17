Sichuan suspension railway being readied for commercial use

Sky Train, a type of suspension railway system involving the use of lithium-battery powered trains, is being developed for commercial use, according to its manufacturer in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Zhongtang Sky Railway Group, based in Chengdu, the provincial capital of Sichuan, developed the trains with state-run firms in 2016.

Over 18,000 kilometers of tests have been carried out, said Tang Tong, chairman of the company.

According to Tang, his company is compiling technical standards and working toward commercial use in the future.

On Monday, a delegation from Cambodia visited Chengdu. Seang Bunleang, a member of the delegation, said they hoped that the new mode of transport could be brought to Phenom Penh, the Cambodian capital.

Tang said he is working with Cambodian partners on exporting the suspension rail system. Business people from other countries including the United States and Italy have also showed great interest or intent of cooperation in the project.

Sky Train, which is operated five meters above the ground, can run at speeds up to 65 kilometers per hour. It is considered as a good option of transport capable of helping address traffic jam and pollution at scenic areas.