China to build deep-space lab in Luxembourg

A leading Chinese science-technology institution announced Tuesday that it was going to establish a deep-space lab in Luxembourg.

The lab will focus on the coordinated design and analysis of deep-space probes, as well as the development of key technologies in exploring and utilizing space resources in the solar system, according to a press release from the National Space Science Center (NSSC) with the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

A memorandum of the cooperation was signed by the NSSC and the Luxembourg Ministry of the Economy Tuesday.

The memorandum also made arrangements on the operation of the lab and intellectual property rights.

Luxembourg launched a government initiative in 2016 to support the utilization of space resources.