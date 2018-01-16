Chinese vessel to conduct scientific research in Philippines waters

Chinese research ship Kexue will conduct research from January to February in waters under the Philippines jurisdiction, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

According to media reports, the Philippine presidential palace announced that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had decided to allow China to conduct research with the University of the Philippines in the Benham Rise, which sits off the country's east coast.

China welcomes the Philippine side to join in the research, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang.

Lu said China will work with the Philippines on maritime cooperation and create good atmosphere for development of bilateral ties.