LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Chinese vessel to conduct scientific research in Philippines waters

1
2018-01-16 23:25Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Chinese research ship Kexue will conduct research from January to February in waters under the Philippines jurisdiction, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

According to media reports, the Philippine presidential palace announced that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had decided to allow China to conduct research with the University of the Philippines in the Benham Rise, which sits off the country's east coast.

China welcomes the Philippine side to join in the research, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang.

Lu said China will work with the Philippines on maritime cooperation and create good atmosphere for development of bilateral ties.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.