Chengdu establishes scholarships for Belt and Road, ASEAN students

The official website of Chengdu municipal people's government on Monday announced two government scholarships for overseas students from countries along the Belt and Road and ASEAN countries respectively.

The scholarships aim to attract foreign students to Chengdu and promote educational exchanges and cooperation with countries along the Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

According to the announcement, the applicants for Belt and Road scholarship must be citizens of a friendly Belt and Road country.

ASEAN scholarship, meanwhile, is open to all art majors, including applicants from Chengdu's global sister cities. The number of students obtaining the ASEAN scholarship should be no more than 25 percent of the total.

Doctoral candidates, postgraduates, graduates, college students and students engaging in advanced studies for more than six months in Chengdu, all can apply for the scholarship.

The amount will be 30,000 yuan ($4,660) for doctoral candidate per year, 25,000 yuan for postgraduates student, 20,000 yuan for graduates, 15,000 yuan for college students. Students engaging in advanced studies in Chengdu for less than one year will receive 1,000 yuan per month.

The scholarship will cover students' tuition, accommodation, living expenses and comprehensive medical insurance premiums.

The time for application will be September every year.