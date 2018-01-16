LINE

Society

China adjusts e-bike speed requirements

2018-01-16

China, the world's largest producer of electric bicycles, adjusted the maximum speed requirement of e-bikes from 20 to 25 kilometers per hour Tuesday.

But the government asked companies to ensure all e-bikes could not be modified to increase maximum speed and weight as it steps up safety regulations on the transportation devices.

Currently, the country has more than 200 million electric bikes in use, and it produces about 30 million e-bicycles every year.

This is the first completely compulsory e-bike regulation unveiled by China, highlighting the country's determination to prevent traffic accidents and explosions caused by the misuse of electric bicycles.

　　

