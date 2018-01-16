LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Shanghai customs sees surge in seafood imports

1
2018-01-16 13:52Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Statistics from the Shanghai Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau show that imports of aquatic products for 2017 came out to 52,900 shipments, with their total imported value being $810 million, up 9 percent and 19 percent respectively from 2016, Xinmin Evening News reported Monday.

The imports were from 42 countries and regions in five continents including the U.S., the Philippines, New Zealand, the UK and Madagascar.

Notably, imported Blue Crab grossed 10,000 tons in 2017, while crayfish, Dungeness Crab, lobsters and eels grossed over 5,000 tons. Moreover, King Crab grossed 35 tons by weight, 10 times higher than in previous years.

Customs officials attributed the recent rise to growing demand from Chinese consumers along with the emergence of new retail channels including online purchasing and live seafood markets, all which have made high-end live seafood more available and affordable to ordinary shoppers.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.