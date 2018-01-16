Shanghai customs sees surge in seafood imports

Statistics from the Shanghai Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau show that imports of aquatic products for 2017 came out to 52,900 shipments, with their total imported value being $810 million, up 9 percent and 19 percent respectively from 2016, Xinmin Evening News reported Monday.

The imports were from 42 countries and regions in five continents including the U.S., the Philippines, New Zealand, the UK and Madagascar.

Notably, imported Blue Crab grossed 10,000 tons in 2017, while crayfish, Dungeness Crab, lobsters and eels grossed over 5,000 tons. Moreover, King Crab grossed 35 tons by weight, 10 times higher than in previous years.

Customs officials attributed the recent rise to growing demand from Chinese consumers along with the emergence of new retail channels including online purchasing and live seafood markets, all which have made high-end live seafood more available and affordable to ordinary shoppers.