Martin Luther King Day preaches inclusion, unity in America

People attend a wreath-laying ceremony in front of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 15, 2018. Various activities are held on the third Monday of January each year throughout the United States to honor the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., who was born on Jan. 15, 1929 and was assassinated in 1968. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Thousands of cheering spectators lined the streets of South Central region of Los Angeles in the U.S. state of California on Monday morning as observances of Martin Luther King Day kicked off with a host of community celebrations, concerts, and parades.

This predominately African American neighborhood of Los Angeles welcomed all races and colors Monday at the 33rd annual Kingdom Day Parade along Martin Luther King Boulevard, the nation's largest and oldest Martin Luther King Day celebration.

The celebratory mood ran high, as neighbors, families and friends, dressed in all the colors of spring, came out to enjoy up-beat high school bands, colorful floats, synchronized flag and baton-twirlers in spangled outfits, and snazzy, "pimped up" show cars.

The theme of this year's celebration was, "When they go low, we go high," a comment on how to be big enough to rise above division and discord.

Adrian Dove, president of the Kingdom Day Parade, who once worked with Martin Luther King Jr., told Xinhua that he and many others have taken up King's message of "equality for all, that we fight for with love."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged "This isn't about marking history, we have to make history ... by protecting our immigrants and standing up against racism..."

California State Treasurer, John Chiang, who will be the first Chinese-American to run for governor in the hotly-contested, upcoming California gubernatorial race, told Xinhua "Martin Luther King was one of my childhood heroes. We were the first Chinese family in my neighborhood and we faced discrimination. But, his vision included me, you and everyone else."

Martin Luther King Jr. was an American Baptist minister and political activist who led the American civil rights movement for racial equality in the 1960s.

Inspired by Mahatma Ghandi, King promoted non-violent protests as a way to achieve racial equality in the United States, urging African-American citizens not to "seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred."

Assassinated in his prime in 1968 while preparing to occupy Washington D.C. as part of a nationwide Poor People's Campaign protest against the plight of the poor and disadvantaged, King enlightened the entire nation to move to redress imbalances in racial equality and opportunity.

King has inspired celebrities and political activists of all races to continue the struggle for racial equality in America. Monday, many celebrities and officials spoke out or shared their words.

Country music star Tim McGraw's tweeted quote said "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."

Former U.S. President Barack Obama urged "Dr. King was 26 when the Montgomery bus boycott began. He started small, rallying others who believed their efforts mattered, pressing on through challenges and doubts to change our world for the better. A permanent inspiration for the rest of us to keep pushing towards justice."

And another former U.S. President Bill Clinton added "50 years after Dr. King's last birthday, it's up to all of us to keep his Dream of a Beloved Community alive: don't demean and belittle, inspire and empower; don't isolate and abuse, embrace and serve."