Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies in London

2018-01-16

Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, a world famous Irish rock band, was found dead at her hotel room in London on Monday morning, reported local media RTE.

According to the report, the 46-year-old Irish singer was found dead at about 9:00 a.m. local time inside a hotel room in London where she stayed for a short recording session.

A statement from O'Riordan's publicist confirmed her death by saying that "family members are devastated to hear the breaking news", but it declined to disclose the cause of her death.

The report quoted police in London as saying that the death of O'Riordan is being treated unexplained at this point.

A spokeswoman from London Hilton, a hotel where O'Riordan stayed, said that the hotel was cooperating fully with the police investigation into the cause of O'Riordan's death.

In May 2017 The Cranberries cancelled a string of shows after O'Riordan was reportedly instructed by her doctors to stop working for a month for medical reasons associated with a back problem.

Born in Ireland's southwest city of Limerick in September 1971, O'Riordan shot to fame in her late teens during the 1990s as front woman of the Cranberries which was formed in 1989.

The Cranberries is one of the most successful rock acts of the '90s and have sold over 40 million records worldwide. Their hits include Zombie, Linger, and Dreams.

　　

