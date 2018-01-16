LINE

City's former Party chief gets 18 years in prison over graft

2018-01-16 Xinhua

A court in central China sentenced the former Party chief of central China's Hengyang City to 18 years in prison over graft involving more than 60 million yuan (9.3 million U.S. dollars) on Monday.

Li Yilong, former Communist Party chief of Hengyang City, Hunan Province, was convicted of accepting bribes totalling 9.26 million yuan and embezzling public funds of 1.4 million yuan from 1998 to 2016, and of failing to account for the sources of 49.5 million yuan of assets, according to Loudi City Intermediate People's Court.

Li had served as Party chief of Furong District in Changsha City, Party chief of Liuyang City, mayor and Party chief of Huaihua City during the period.

He took advantage of his posts to seek interests for others in construction projects and promotion, the court said.

The court ordered the seizure of Li's personal assets of 2.5 million yuan and assets he failed to account for.

　　

