LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

17.5 pct of patients in China use TCM: administration

1
2018-01-15 23:40Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

About 17.5 percent of all patients in China are treated with traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine said Monday.

As of September 2017, 20.4 million patients had been discharged from TCM hospitals, accounting for 15 percent of all discharged patients in the country, the administration said.

Currently, 67 percent of the town-level and community health centers have TCM units, totaling over 30,000. By September 2017, there were 45,800 TCM clinics across China.

Wang Guoqiang, head of the administration, said TCM services are still unbalanced and relatively weak at the grassroots level.

"The needs of the public for TCM cannot yet be met," Wang said.

The administration plans to support medical institutions with specialties on TCM and build at least one public TCM hospital in each county.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.