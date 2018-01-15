LINE

Graft busters called on to defend Xi's core status

Zhao Leji (C), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, speaks at a seminar on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

China's anti-graft chief has called on fellow members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to resolutely defend the core status of General Secretary Xi Jinping in the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party.

To achieve that, CCDI should tighten up the accountability for overseeing discipline compliance, said Zhao Leji, secretary of the CCDI, while addressing a seminar which concluded on Monday.

The three-day seminar, which focused on "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" and the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress, was held for CCDI members after the second plenary session of the 19th CCDI.

Zhao, also member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that priority should be given on political building to identify and expel those who are disloyal and dishonest to the Party, who comply in public but oppose in private.

Work was needed to address corruption that occurs on people's doorsteps, said Zhao.

In addition, Zhao highlighted the prospect of an ongoing reform of supervisory systems.

His fellow members were also reminded that serving on the CCDI means responsibilities and they must lead by example in observing the Party disciplines and improving work style.

Yang Xiaodu, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy secretary of the CCDI, attended the seminar.

　　

