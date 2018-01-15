Party leaders reiterate authority, leadership of CPC Central Committee

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Monday reiterated the authority and unified, centralized leadership of the CPC Central Committee.

The standing committee heard reports from leading Party groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Supreme People's Court and Supreme People's Procuratorate as well as a report from the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.