Female Chinese national dead after robbery in Pakistan

2018-01-15

A Chinese woman has died from gunshot wounds after being shot in a robbery in Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad last Friday, according to the Chinese embassy in Pakistan.

The Chinese embassy confirmed the death on its website on Sunday.

The woman was shot when three gunmen stormed a residence rented by a group of Chinese nationals on Dec. 29, 2017 in Islamabad. She was later transferred to hospital for treatment.

According to local media, the gang opened fire at the 35-year-old woman and looted 550,000 Rupee in cash (nearly 5,000 US dollars) then fled.

No arrest has been made so far and the Chinese embassy has urged the Pakistani side to attach importance to the case, arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.

In June last year, two Chinese nationals teaching Chinese in Pakistan were killed in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan Province after being abducted in May.

　　

