Police find almost $10 million stashed inside walls

A video showing a big stack of cash hidden inside the walls of an apartment building was recently widely circulated online. It turned out to be a scene when police cracked a fraud case in Songyuan City, northeastern China's Jilin Province, Beijing Youth Daily reported on Monday.

The police released a statement on Sunday, saying they had discovered and confiscated more than 64 million yuan ($9.9 million) of cash inside the walls.

The money had reportedly been withdrawn by the legal representative of a fertilizer producing company surnamed Wei. Wei had agreed to sell fertilizer to buyers below market value and received their payments. But the company was unable to deliver the products to the buyers on time, police disclosed.

Wei and three other criminal suspects involved in the case were detained. The case is still under investigation.