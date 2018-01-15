China, Mongolia win gold prizes at 12th Budapest Int'l Circus Festival

The Chinese National Acrobatic Troupe and the Mongolian Nomuna Troupe placed first at the 12th Budapest International Circus Festival Sunday at the Capital Circus of Budapest.

Besides the two gold prizes, three silvers went to Andrejs Fjodorvs from Latvia, the Russian duo Funcoholics and the Russian trio Without Socks.

Spectators watched a special lotus bloom during the performance of the Chinese National Acrobatic Troupe. Unlike traditional umbrella jugglers, new juggling skills were offered through the pulsating movement of elegant human lotus that originated in the Chinese culture.

The umbrellas shone as the petals of the bloom of a magnificent human composition, and demonstrated the amazing beauty of the Chinese temperament. The Chinese troupe also wowed spectators by presenting an amazing diabolo act.

By contrast, the Nomuna Troupe from Mongolia presented a dynamic, reckless world through their performance and offered two acts -- one springboard and one hand voltage production -- in the competition.

The troupe of 12 members, founded by Erdene Nergui, the head of the Mongolian State Circus in 2013, has acquired extraordinary knowledge in rhythm and precision.

Meanwhile, Fjodorvs from Latvia brought some real magic on stage with his dog and pigeon act and displayed the harmonious relations between animals and humankind.

Youthful energy characterized the Russian clown trio Without Socks, who put on a fresh and humorous performance based on the tradition of clown art.

The Russian duo Funcoholics is composed of a married couple. The husband, Konstantin Gvozdetskiy, had performed at the festival in 2002, and was awarded a silver medal back then. His wife Victoria has been his partner in the duo since 2012.

The first Budapest Circus Festival was held in 1996.

The 12th Budapest International Circus Festival, held on Jan. 8-14, also celebrated the 250th jubilee of the first modern circus, which opened on Jan. 9 in 1768.