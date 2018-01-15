New rare earth deposits found in Jiangxi

New rare earth deposits have been discovered in east China's Jiangxi Province, authorities said.

A four-year geological survey in 18 cities and counties in southern Jiangxi led to the discovery of more than 10 mid-size or large deposits, according to Jiangxi's provincial department of geology and mineral resources development.

More than 100 experts were involved in the project, which laid a solid foundation for the development and use of rare earth elements, according to the department.

Rare earth metals are vital for manufacturing high-tech products ranging from smartphones and wind turbines to electric car batteries and missiles.