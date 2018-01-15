S Korean senior diplomat to visit U.S. amid ongoing inter-Korean talks

A senior South Korean diplomat will visit the United States this week amid the restored talks between South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Seouls foreign ministry said on Monday.

Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam will visit Washington and New York from Tuesday to Saturday. In Washington, Lim will meet with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and other U.S. government officials.

During the meeting, Lim will exchange opinions with the U.S. officials about the recent inter-Korean talks and the Korean Peninsulas nuclear issue.

Seoul and Pyongyang held the first senior-level dialogue in about two years last Tuesday, agreeing that the DPRK will send its delegation to the South Korea-hosted Winter Olympics.

The two sides also agreed to hold a separate dialogue on military affairs to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The DPRK offered earlier in the day to hold a vice ministerial-level dialogue with South Korea on Wednesday to discuss details on the dispatch of the DPRKs delegation to the winter sports event.