LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

S Korean senior diplomat to visit U.S. amid ongoing inter-Korean talks

1
2018-01-15 14:47Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A senior South Korean diplomat will visit the United States this week amid the restored talks between South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Seouls foreign ministry said on Monday.

Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam will visit Washington and New York from Tuesday to Saturday. In Washington, Lim will meet with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and other U.S. government officials.

During the meeting, Lim will exchange opinions with the U.S. officials about the recent inter-Korean talks and the Korean Peninsulas nuclear issue.

Seoul and Pyongyang held the first senior-level dialogue in about two years last Tuesday, agreeing that the DPRK will send its delegation to the South Korea-hosted Winter Olympics.

The two sides also agreed to hold a separate dialogue on military affairs to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The DPRK offered earlier in the day to hold a vice ministerial-level dialogue with South Korea on Wednesday to discuss details on the dispatch of the DPRKs delegation to the winter sports event.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.