China to promote martial arts among children

2018-01-15
Students perform a variety of actions together at the Shaqu Experimental School in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning province. [Photo by Wang Hua/chinadaily.com.cn]

Martial arts experts nationwide gathered at a seminar to discuss measures to promote traditional Chinese culture among children.

Martial arts shows will be performed by one million children in 100 cities to celebrate the Children's Day on June 1, 2018, according to a martial arts development plan for 2018-2020 unveiled at the seminar held in Beijing Sunday.

The country plans to establish martial arts research institutions and education bases, hold competitions, and offer courses on martial arts for children nationwide.

According to the plan, international exchanges will be organized to promote martial arts activities between children from China and countries along the Belt and Road routes.

　　

